Raiders offseason: Brandon Aiyuk make sense?

It’s NFL rumor season with free agency and the trading season just days away.

One of the top names that is being speculated about around the league thus far this offseason is standout San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

There is chatter that the 49ers (who have a ton of big contracts dedicated on the offensive side of the ball) will either be given a contract extension or the 49ers will have to trade him. That’s where the Las Vegas Raiders come in.

There has been speculation the Raiders could be a suitor for Aiyuk because he was at Arizona State with Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce.

While Pierce connection could be strong, there aren’t a lot of reasons why a Raiders-Aiyuk pairing would make sense in my mind.

The Raiders already have committed big money in the past two offseasons to wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Myers. They have other more pressing needs and trading for Aiyuk would not be cheap in trade compensation the 49ers would be looking for in return.

Plus, he’d be looking for a big new deal as part of a trade or he could be a one-season rental.

Still, anything is possible. How do you about a Raiders trade for Aiyuk, reuniting him with Pierce.