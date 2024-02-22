Raiders draft: Is the No. 3 pick the sweet spot?

There is still more than two months to go in the NFL draft process and we haven’t even reached the NFL Combine yet.

But there is plenty of speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to get into the top three of the NFL draft to take a quarterback. Let’s look at some key aspects to that possibility all the while realizing that everything is fluid and it is a subject that we will continue to delve into in the next two months:

The likely targets:

It’s probably either going to be North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels at No. 3. USC’s Caleb Williams is fully expected to be the No. 1 overall pick,

Why No. 3 is more likely than No. 1 or 2:

The Chicago Bears are expected to draft Williams at No. 1. The Washington Commanders are also expected to draft a quarterback, so it would be very difficult to obtain either of these picks.

Is No. 3 a sure thing?

No, not at all. The New England Patriots hold the third pick and they are unsettled at quarterback. So, if they decide the quarterback who is sitting there for them is worth the No. 3 pick, they will probably use the choice on that player. The thing is the Patriots are further away as a roster than just a quarterback and they would be swayed by getting several picks. But again, if they fall in love with a quarterback, they will probably take the player. If that’s the case, there doesn’t seem to be any other quarterback worth a huge trade up for the Raiders.

When would a trade make sense?

There is nothing easy about the Raiders’ ability to move up this year and timing plays a role in the level of difficulty. It all starts, of course, with the Patriots’ willingness to make a move. So, that won’t happen until they feel completely sure the quarterback they want won’t be available. That could happen while their on the clock. So, that is risky for the Raiders. But it is also risky if they make the swap early with one quarterback in mind. Now, if the Raiders think both Maye and Daniels (who was with Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce at Arizona State) are fits for them and are worth the trade up, they would be comfortable making the deal early. But, again, the Patriots control the timing of any trade.

What’s the cost?

That’s the big question. It likely won’t be cheap. When quarterbacks are the prize, draft value goes through the roof. Today, NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah told reporters the Raiders would need to cough up their first-round pick in the next three drafts plus a third rounder next year for the No. 3 pick.

If the #Raiders and #Patriots swap first round picks. Here's what it would take, according to Daniel Jeremiah:



13th overall, 1st in 2025, 3rd in 2025 and 1st in 2026. — Ben Belford-Peltzman (@thepatriotsbeat) February 22, 2024

This would be an enormous investment. But it’s not uncommon. Three years ago, San Francisco moved up from No. 12 to No. 3 in a trade with Miami and ended up giving up three first rounders and a third rounder. They drafted Trey Lance, who, was a bust and who is no longer in San Francisco. So, the risks are real.

Is this the Raiders’ best shot at a quarterback?

That’s what the team is figuring out now. They could trade for a player like Justin Fields or pursue Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield in free agency or wait for Russell Wilson to be cut. Second-year player Aidan O’Connell is also an option. They could try to draft a second-tier prospect such as Bo Nix, Michael Penix or J.J. McCarthy. Everything is on the table, including this massive move up.