Silver Minings: Raiders’ gear is everywhere

It’s always fun to explore the true monster presence that is the Raider Nation.
Raider Nation is everywhere
One of the truly unique aspects of Raiders fans is that they are not a regionally-set fan base. They don’t just belong to California and Nevada. Again, they’re everywhere.
A recent study by sports apparel company Lids shows that. The Raiders are the top selling NFL team in franchise gear in six states. They are: Nevada, New Mexico, Montana, South Dakota, Utah and Alabama.
We’re no geography majors, but that represents a pretty wide range of the country.
Kudos to you, Raider Nation and keep representing.
- In other Raiders’ news:
