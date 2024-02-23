Raiders Draft Primer: Quarterbacks fits

Jimmy Garoppolo’s days in Silver & Black are numbered. Brian Hoyer’s too. Suffice it to say, but the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback room is going to look different in 2024 compared to the group in 2023.

The one constant that remains in place is fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell, who supplanted Garoppolo as starter when Antonio Pierce took the reins as interim head coach. Now that Pierce is the full-fledged head honcho in the desert, he’ll combine with roster shot caller Tom Telesco, who is the new general manager, to create a roster in the new image — one that departs from the Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler version.

The two veteran signal callers are potentially cuts to create cap space (Garoppolo the bigger number) and that would leave O’Connell and future/reserve signing Anthony Brown Jr. (undrafted free agent from Oregon) as the two lone quarterbacks on the roster.

Hence why it would be wise for Telesco, Pierce, and the Raiders to eye the 2024 NFL Draft in April — even if they add to the QB room in free agency next month.

New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had a media session last week and provided some insight on what he seeks from the position, noting escape-ability is important to him. Although he doesn’t necessarily feels the mobility of a Justin Fields (who he coached with the Chicago Bears) is a requisite.

Getsy was also complimentary of O’Connell’s ability to come in as a rookie and play meaningful snaps, noting that took a lot of hard work and prep to accomplish. While O’Connell didn’t show the escape-ability and pocket wiggle much in 2023, perhaps that can be engrained this offseason?

Nonetheless, whether it be a dynamic scrambler like Fields or a pure-pocket passer like O’Connell, Getsy doesn’t want to confine himself to one particular thing.

“I don’t think it ever helps anybody to box yourself into a corner with it, they have to be this exact thing. I mean, I think you’ve got to play into the players that you have and the things that they do really well,” Getsy noted. “I think that’s what’s cool about this draft, like we talked about, there’s a lot of different types of guys and it’s about who can do things to the level that it’s a difference maker. You try to get as many dynamic guys on your team as you can. I wouldn’t ever want to box myself into a corner with one particular style.”

Trade up? Stay pat? Look at one in the later rounds? There are options for the Raiders in the upcoming draft. Let’s take a look at the prospects:

Cream of the Crop

These are the prospects that will most likely require a trade up for Las Vegas if the team is interested.

Caleb Williams, USC: The Trojans magician who makes off-script plays on the regular, this 6-foot-1, 218-pound quarterback has impressive arm talent and electrifying playmaking ability. But it’s a double-edge sword sometimes as Williams will move around the pocket trying to extend the play but has taken hits that dwindled his effectiveness as the game went on. But Williams’ escape ability and live arm will garner plenty of interest and he’d be quite the showman in Las Vegas.

Drake Maye, North Carolina: The Tar Heels signal caller has prototypical size at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds and has velocity to put the ball all over the field accurately — when his feet are planted. Maye can read a defense well and can make decisions quickly and can laser a ball or feather it in order to get the pass to a receiving option. He isn’t a dynamic scrambler but can escape when needed. But it’s on the move where his precision suffers. Still, Maye’s ability to get the ball all over the field would be impressive with the Raiders weapons on offense.

Jayden Daniels, LSU: Equal parts dynamic scrambler and deep bomb passer, the Tigers’ quarterback is arguably the most intriguing dual-threat prospect at the position. He has velocity and range on his throws and is a slippery scrambler who has the vision of a running back and long strides of a wide receiver. Daniels can stress defenses with his arms and legs which can open things up for other Raiders. Oh, and he’s got history with Pierce. But at 6-foot-4 and just 210 pounds, he’s very slight of frame and concerns of how he’d deal with a 17-game regular season are valid.

First to Second

While the prospect rankings are going to be influx as the NFL Combine, individual pro days, and any off-the-wall incidents can happen, this group are seen as potential first to second rounders.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan: New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks highly of his former Wolverine signal caller and for good reason. While the 6-foot-3, 202-pound McCarthy doesn’t display the same artillery-like powerful arm, his anticipation and accuracy stand out as well as consistency. He wasn’t asked to throw a ton in college but displays the moxie — toughness and courage — to be a factor at the next level. Those are two things Pierce is instilling in his Raiders.

Michael Penix, Jr., Washington: Teams looking to have an aerial attack that strikes deep downfield are likely to be enamored with Penix. The southpaw has a Howitzer of an arm and can match well with a vertical speed/field stretching wide receiver like the Raiders’ Tre Tucker. The injury concerns are vaild though (two ACL repairs in his right knee) and the 6-foot-3 and 212-pounder was knocked around in the national title game against Michigan.

Bo Nix, Oregon: If the Raiders return to the offense Rich Gannon spearheaded in the late 90s/early 2000s for the Oakland variant, Nix is a perfect fit. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound quarterback displays short-area accuracy and decision-making for an up tempo, dink and dunk attack. It’s the deep throws where his accuracy falters. But he’s an elusive scrambler and can escape in the pocket.

Middle to Late

Unless this group has an explosive combine or pro day performances, or other prospects fall, this group can be seen as middle to late-round prospects. Taking a QB in the later rounds likely means either Las Vegas signed a veteran free agent or are comfortable with O’Connell and the rook competing for QB1.

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina: Arm talent and courage under fire, this Gamecocks signal caller has a gunslinger mentality and he’ll stare down the barrel of the gun. But that fearless style can lead to breakdowns in fundamentals as Rattler will throw without being set and the velocity and accuracy he normally displays when set deteriorate. He isn’t a running threat, but does move in the pocket to buy time.

Michael Pratt, Tulane: This Green Wave quarterback profiles very similar to O’Connell when he was coming out of Purdue. Pratt’s arm isn’t powerful and he can’t consistently thread it through the, he does have good anticipation and accuracy, and leans heavily on first-read throws. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder is a leader through and through but looks more like spot-starter/developmental-type.

Joe Milton, Tennessee: The Volunteers’ signal caller has prototypical size at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds and an absolutely impressive arm — he can sling the ball 45-yards downfield without a windup. But as any fastball-only pitcher, power can only take you so far. The Raiders want to become a vertical passing attack and Milton fits that mold. But he’s a developmental prospect that needs refinement. But his arm and ability to scramble are going to intrigue teams.

The Horizon

What the Raiders do in free agency — if they add a veteran — likely dictates what the team does in the draft. But I’m in the camp of competition improves the entire quarterback room, and thus, trading up for a signal caller (in my opinion, Daniels), would be a sound move.

It’s a long way to April 25-27 — the draft festivities — isn’t it?