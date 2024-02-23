NFL free agency 2024: Chris Jones among Raiders’ fans targets

This week, in our our weekly Tuesday Community Question, we dug into the offseason some as we asked our community members who is their 2024 dream NFL free agent this offseason?

We felt it was relevant, because, frankly, it’s on all of our minds these days, anyway. NFL free agency, of course, opens in just 17 days and the Las Vegas Raiders should have enough salary-cap room and resources to make some pretty nice upgrades this offseason.

We get several different responses with some intriguing names on fans’ wish list. To no one’s surprise, Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones was among the names mentioned by our community members.

That makes sense because that dude is a monster and he would be an incredible score for the Silver and Black and it would sting Kansas City.

Here are some of your responses:

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.

Cheers and have a great weekend.