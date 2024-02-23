 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL free agency 2024: Chris Jones among Raiders’ fans targets

That would be an incredible get

By Bill Williamson
This week, in our our weekly Tuesday Community Question, we dug into the offseason some as we asked our community members who is their 2024 dream NFL free agent this offseason?

We felt it was relevant, because, frankly, it’s on all of our minds these days, anyway. NFL free agency, of course, opens in just 17 days and the Las Vegas Raiders should have enough salary-cap room and resources to make some pretty nice upgrades this offseason.

We get several different responses with some intriguing names on fans’ wish list. To no one’s surprise, Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones was among the names mentioned by our community members.

That makes sense because that dude is a monster and he would be an incredible score for the Silver and Black and it would sting Kansas City.

Here are some of your responses:

RaiderG
Rumors the Niners might cut FB Juzczyck to save 5 mil cap. He would be a huge upgrade if we could get him for 4 mil or so, especially if we go cheap at RB.
pdxsilverguy
Lloyd Cushenberry for starters...
SnB Stop the Run
I am not big on high dollar free agents at all. Let's find the Spillane type additions. Guys who fit the scheme and not necessary the big ticket guy that put up numbers in someone else's scheme.
I would look for free agents from cap constrained teams. Teams that literally don't have the cash to sign everyone. Be wary of free agents from teams that have the cap room to sign the player. I would also avoid any big contracts to players over 30 unless they play the O-Line.
Vila41
Christian Wilkins.
JackTatumHOF
Chris Jones

