Raiders offseason: Would you trade Davante Adams?

Davante Adams, for some reason, seems to be a hot-button subject for fans of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here’s the reality: He is an elite player at a premium position and he can be part of the solution for the franchise. Plus, it seems like the team is completely committed to Adams (who is entering his third season in Las Vegas after the blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers in March, 2021) as they have several coaches on the staff that worked with him in Green Bay, including new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Add that to the fact that it will still be financially difficult to trade Adams because of his contract until 2025 and it appears extremely likely that Adams is staying out in Las Vegas in 2024.

Still, some fans may see value in the idea of trading Adams now to get more trade compensation to build for the future. There’s long been rumors that Adams’ quarterback in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers, would love to get him with the New York Jets. What if the Jets dangled the No. 10 overall pick for Adams, should the Raiders bite?

Pairing that pick and the Raiders own choice at No. 13 could get them in range to take a top quarterback prospect in the top top 3 picks.

If Adams was part of that formula, how would you feel about that.