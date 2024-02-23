NFL news: 2024 salary cap soars

The NFL is king and the 2024 free-agency period with be a gluttonous time of celebration for the league.

The prosperous league announced Friday morning that the 2024 salary cap for all 32 teams with a massive $255.4 million with $74 million in additional player benefits.

The NFL announced that the 2024 Salary Cap will be $255.4M per club, with an additional $74M per club payment for player benefits, which includes Performance Based Pay and benefits for retired players. Total 2024 player costs will be $329.4M per club, or more… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2024

The salary cap increase is much more than most league employees and observers expected. In fact, we’re seeing a record increase as the 2023 salary cap was set at $224.8 million.

2011: $120.375M

2012: $120.6M

2013: $123M

2014: $133M

2015: $143.28M

2016: $155.27M

2017: $167M

2018: $177.2M

2019: $188.2M

2020: $198.2M

2021: $182.5M*

2022: $208.2M

2023: $224.8M

2024: $255.4M



Business is booming. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2024

Spotrac (which has a reputation for having accurate cap projections) has updated its 2024 salary-cap projections based on the news and the it has the Raiders set to have more than $52 million in cap space. It is the 10th most amount of salary-cap room with the legal tampering period looming in 17 days. OverThe Cap has the Raiders projected to have more than $48 million in cap room, also the 10th most in the league. Players will be cut to increase cap room as well.

This gives Las Vegas much flexibility with its cap. But the truth is, this news helps all 32 teams and players heading into free agency. Some teams will have more flexibility than expected, but prices go up.

Still, this is great news for all teams. For example, two AFC West teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos get unexpected relief.

The Chiefs are trying to figure out how to keep both defensive stars, defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. The Broncos should benefit from the dead-money hit they’ll face by cutting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Overall, this is great news for all involved and it gives a chance for teams to improve. Now, the question is, how much will the salary cap explode in 2025?