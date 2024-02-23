 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders announce Antonio Pierce’s coaching staff

First-year coach finalizes 2024 staff

By Bill Williamson
NFL: New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
Antonio Pierce
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Exactly five weeks after being hired as the Las Vegas Raiders full-time head coach Antonio Pierce has finalized his assistant coaching staff, the team announced Friday.

Most of the coaching hires made by Pierce, who was on the team’s interim head coach for the final nine of the 2023 season, have already been reported or announced. So, there are no real surprises to the list of names announced Friday.

As The Athletic indicated, the 31-person staff is large and is believed to be the largest in the NFL. Here is a look at Pierce’s first staff:

Some things that stand out:

  • Passing game coordinator Scott Turner returns.
  • Former Raiders’ head coach Hue Jackson, with ties to Marvin Lewis, is not part of the staff. He reportedly interviewed.
  • DeAndre Pierce and Marcus Lewis — the sons of Pierce and Lewis — are on the staff.
  • Matt Sheldon remains on the staff.
  • Deuce Gruden, the son of former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden, remains on the strength and conditioning staff for the third straight regime.

