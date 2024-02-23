Raiders announce Antonio Pierce’s coaching staff

Exactly five weeks after being hired as the Las Vegas Raiders full-time head coach Antonio Pierce has finalized his assistant coaching staff, the team announced Friday.
Most of the coaching hires made by Pierce, who was on the team’s interim head coach for the final nine of the 2023 season, have already been reported or announced. So, there are no real surprises to the list of names announced Friday.
As The Athletic indicated, the 31-person staff is large and is believed to be the largest in the NFL. Here is a look at Pierce’s first staff:
Believe the 31 Raiders assistant coaches are the most in the league. The trend has certainly been for larger staffs.— Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) February 23, 2024
After years with the smallest coaching staff in the league, Jerod Mayo is changing that. Final number of Pats assistants TBD but expect north of 25. https://t.co/FoxifgQJdW
Some things that stand out:
- Passing game coordinator Scott Turner returns.
- Former Raiders’ head coach Hue Jackson, with ties to Marvin Lewis, is not part of the staff. He reportedly interviewed.
- DeAndre Pierce and Marcus Lewis — the sons of Pierce and Lewis — are on the staff.
- Matt Sheldon remains on the staff.
- Deuce Gruden, the son of former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden, remains on the strength and conditioning staff for the third straight regime.
