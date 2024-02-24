Raiders free agency: Getting Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo some help

Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo established themselves as the mainstays at linebacker back in training camp and it’s no surprise to see the pair as the top-tacklers on the Las Vegas Raiders defense for the 2023 season.

Spillane paced the team with 148 total tackles (82 solo, 66 assists) while Deablo racked up 106 total stops (65 solo, 41 assists). A free agent boon, the 28-year-old Spillane came over from the Pittsburgh Steelers this past offseason and assumed the starting spot with a productive 17-start campaign play 1,101 snaps (97 percent of Las Vegas’ total defensive snaps). He added three interceptions and four pass deflections to go along with 3.5 sacks (four quarterback hits) and seven tackles for loss.

Deablo, on the other hand, is a homegrown product who brings safety speed but didn’t generate the takeaways Spillane has. Despite that, the 25-year-old remains an important piece on the Raiders defense and enters his contract year in 2024 after being a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Spillane and Deablo were key cogs in Patrick Graham’s improved Silver & Black defense and are going to be depended on highly in 2024. That said, general manager Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce should get the top-two linebackers help this offseason as bolstering that group will help an improved defense.

One could argue spending more coin or using draft capital at the linebacker spot is a misallocation of valuable resources due to Las Vegas using the nickel formation — that often only has two linebackers on the field — as basically its base formation. But Deablo did miss two games in 2023 with youngsters Luke Masterson (undrafted free agent) and Amari Burney (2023 seventh-round pick) getting spot starts instead. That duo finished with 27 total tackles and 15, respectively, and aren’t paragons of what an NFL linebacker should be.

Thus, let’s take a look at the unrestricted free agency market — a spot where the Raiders found a gem in Spillane (albeit, the previous regime who had its fair of ups and downs). After all, competition brings out the best in everyone and adding another productive linebacker to the mix just might make Spillane or Deablo better, because they may lose their starting snaps.

The Free Agents

Kenneth Murray, Los Angeles Chargers: The lowest hanging fruit on this list is at the top purely for the knowledge and relationship Telesco has with this linebacker. The new Raiders GM drafted Murray No. 23 overall out of Oklahoma in the 2020 draft. And was part of the decision not to exercise the 25-year-old’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent. Murray’s tally last season is similar to Deablo’s as he had 107 total stops (79 solo, 28 assists) with three sacks and seven tackles for loss, as he brings tackling-machine ability and improved diagnostic skills to attack the line of scrimmage for short gains or losses in backfield.

In coverage, however, Murray was charted by Pro Football Reference (PFR) for allowing 49 completions (on 69 targets for a 71 percent completion rate) for 516 yards and three touchdowns. For reference, Spillane yielded 40 receptions (on 55 targets, 72.7 percent) for 410 yards and two touchdowns, according to PFR. Deablo, meanwhile, gave up 38 completions (on 49 targets, 77.6 percent) for 289 yards and two scores. Perhaps an early-down thumper role would suffice for Murray?

Murray would represent one of the cheaper options with a valuation of $4.3 million annually by Spotrac.

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens: Nabbing Queen is likely going to force a serious competition and potentially move either Spillane or Deablo to the bench, but aiming high at a position the Raiders have historically ignored isn’t going to hurt anyone.

Queen is an all-around linebacker who can tackle, cover, and rush the passer. He totaled 133 stops (84 solo, 49 assists) with nine tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and six passes defensed in 2023 — all at a 6-feet, 230-pound body — this past year.

And Queen did surrender 52 receptions (on 67 targets, 77.6 percent) for 388 yards and touchdowns this past season and 51 catches (on 66 targets, 77.3 percent) for 464 yards and no scores in 2022, but he’d bring production and leadership while matching (or exceeding) Spillane’s and Deablo’s athleticism and is a three-down linebacker. However, the 24-year-old is on the pricey side with a valuation of $18.5 million annually from Spotrac.

Azeez Al-Shaair, Tennessee Titans: Think Denzel Perryman but in a bigger body that remained healthy in 2023 — that’s this free agent linebacker. A downhill force that reads and reacts well and attacks the line of scrimmage, Al-Shaair finished with 163 total tackles (84 solo, 79 assists) with nine stops for loss, six quarterback hits, and two sacks for the Titans this past season.

Al-Shaair’s calling card is being an early-down thumper but he wasn’t a supreme liability in coverage allowing 34 receptions (on 49 targets, 69.4 percent) for 281 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee.

The 26-year-old did ink a one-year, $5.75 million deal this past offseason with the Titans and could nab a similar deal making him an affordable option.

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Another do-it-all-type that hits free agency after five years in Tampa. His fifth year as a Buccaneer wasn’t as productive as year’s prior with 83 total stops (49 solo, 34 assists) with five tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and six pass deflections.

White had been a double-digit quarterback hits defender the previous three years and was a force as a pas rusher with 18 total sacks in those trio of seasons. He did only have 13 starts in 2023 but held up well in coverage allowing 29 catches (on 43 targets, 67.4 percent) for 194 yards and one touchdown.

That all said, the 26-year-old is on the pricier side with a valuation of $10.7 million annually, according to Spotrac.

Drue Tranquill, Kansas City Chiefs: Another former Telesco draft pick with the Chargers (fourth round in 2019), the 28-year-old was a productive member of the Super Bowl champions.

Tranquill racked up 78 total tackles (53 solo, 25 assists) with seven stops for loss, seven quarterback hits, and 4.5 sacks. While he is aggressive at the point of attack, he can get pushed around and forced out of of the play, but his ability to cover and turn and run as a linebacker is appealing. While Tranquill did allow an 80 percent catch rate (24 completions on 30 targets) the yardage was minimal at 184 and he didn’t yield a touchdown.

After playing on a one-year, $3 million flier deal with Kansas City, Tranquill shouldn’t be a costly option likely to net an annual salary in the range of Murray and Al-Shaair.