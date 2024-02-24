Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs named best fit for Cowboys

With free agency just around the corner, the Las Vegas Raiders have a big decision to make when it comes to running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs and the Raiders infamously had a contract dispute last offseason that led to him getting franchise-tagged and sitting out during training camp before agreeing to a one-year deal a few weeks before the regular season started. A year later, the two sides are back to square one where Las Vegas has to decide if it makes sense to bring the 2022 rushing champ back.

If the organization does opt to let Jacobs walk or at least test the market, he should have a few suitors as ESPN’s Matt Bowen named the Dallas Cowboys as a great fit for the running back.

“With the expectation Tony Pollard does not return to Dallas, the Cowboys could pivot to Jacobs,” Bowen wrote. “He has been a volume grinder for the Raiders, with the low pad level to finish runs and the quickness to make defenders miss. Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing in 2022, could also be utilized as a receiving option for Dak Prescott on swings, screens and under.”

In his five seasons with the Silver and Black, Jacobs has racked up nearly 200 catches and 1,500 receiving yards and has led the team in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns every year. We’ll find out soon if he’ll be playing in Las Vegas, Dallas or somewhere else.

