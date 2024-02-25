Silver Minings: Raiders take a cornerback in a new CBS Sports mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have finalized their coaching staff and are ready for the offseason. With the scouting combine next week, the whole regime will be prepared to find their next building piece for their team.

Quarterback is the position that will talked about with the Raiders during the process. Aidan O'Connell didn't solidify himself as the starter for 2024, and the Raiders are rumored to be attempting to move up to three to grab a future signal caller.

However, they are picking at 13 and must jump the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings. The benefit is that they might have more offers if they choose from a higher spot.

In a new CBS sports mock draft, the Raiders don't go the quarterback route. Instead, the Raiders help the defense and add Terrion Arnold to the secondary room.

Based on what I know of Antonio Pierce, he will enjoy watching Terrion Arnold’s tape. He’s a corner who plays like a linebacker in the run game but is one of the more intelligent corners I’ve seen in the last couple of seasons. He just knows where the ball is going to be.

Arnold has been mocked to the Raiders multiple times during the process. The Combine is where we will hear the buzz for what the Raiders genuinely want to do at 13. Until then, in most mock drafts, the Raiders stayed at 13 and took the best player available.

