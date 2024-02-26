Raiders free agency 2024: Kirk Cousins pursuit?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ regime is at work trying to prepare for the 2024 offseason moves.

The biggest, most pressing, on-field question, of course, is what to do at quarterback.

The expectation is the Raiders will try to upgrade from Aidan O’Connell, who was the starter for the final nine games of the season as a fourth-round pick. O’Connell did grow some, but the prevailing thought is the Raiders will need to try to upgrade to compete in the competitive AFC West and the AFC in general.

The ways Las Vegas can try to upgrade at quarterback is through the draft to try to find a franchise quarterback of the future or they could try to obtain a veteran through a trade or in free agency.

If the Raiders, who should have plenty of salary-cap room to do a few things in the free-agent market, do turn to free agency, the top quarterback option is Minnesota Vikings’ starter Kirk Cousins. In fact, some outlets think the Raiders are a favorite to land Cousins.

Kirk Cousins: Falcons, Steelers, Raiders



The best fits for the top free agent QBs and WRshttps://t.co/8gQbEw1nvF — PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2024

Cousins, who turns 35 in August, could stay in Minnesota. He is coming off an injury and he doesn’t have a ton of time remaining in his career. But he is a solid short-term answer for a tema like the Raiders that is trying to win now.

As free agency, which starts March 11, gets closer, we will examine the Cousins’ (and other quarterback possibilities) fit a lot. For now, what do you think, is Cousins a good option for the Silver and Black?