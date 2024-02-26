Silver Minings: Raiders could be a ‘mover and shaker’ around draft time

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for a quarterback to pair with Aidan O’Connell. After the news of the plans for the Raiders to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, it becomes a position of need.

One of those ways to add competition is through the draft. However, the Raiders are sitting at the 13th position, far from grabbing one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. They would have to make moves for them to get their franchise guy.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler reported that the Raiders will attempt to move before the draft. The Raiders “could be a mover and a shaker around draft time,” According to Fowler.

If the franchise does make the move, the rumors are it will be for Jayden Daniels. Pierce recruited him to Arizona State, so the connection has created a buzz around the situation.

That’s a connection. Is it strong enough to move up from 13 overall to three overall to New England’s spot? That would be tough, but I think it’s on the radar at least.”

Daniel Jeremiah pointed out that the Raiders would have to give up three first-round picks and a 2025 third-round pick to get there. It would be a big haul for a franchise quarterback. Free Agency becomes critical here because they can afford to give up that many draft picks if they can make the right moves.

