Raiders not expected to give Josh Jacobs franchise tag

In an completely non-surprising development, ESPN has reported Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders are not planning to give standout running back Josh Jacobs the franchise tag this year.

Jacobs, who was given the franchise tag in 2023 after leading the NFL in rushing yards the season before, would have to be given a franchise tag of $14.1-plus million for 2024. So, it was expected that the Raiders wouldn’t not go that route. Teams have until March 5 to apply franchise tags to players. Free agents are allowed to start talking and agreeing to deals with new teams at noon PT March 11 (two weeks from today).

ESPN reported that the Raiders will try to give Jacobs a contract extension. If a deal doesn’t get done in two weeks, Jacobs will hit the open market. He has expressed a desire to remain with the team that drafted him in the first round five years ago. Also, Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce has stated that Jacobs in in the team’s plans. Still, a deal must get done.

The Raiders will attempt to re-sign free-agent-to-be running back Josh Jacobs, but they are not expected to tag him, not with his franchise tag costing $14,149,200, according to league sources. pic.twitter.com/bBSHXtzg7i — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2024

ESPN reported that no running backs are expected to be given the franchise tag this year. In addition to Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard were given the franchise tag in 2023. Those three running backs plus the likes of Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler are pending free agents. The running back market was depressed last year and now its gutted.

It will be interesting to see what the market will be for Jacobs and the other running backs, Last week, the league announced their salary cap for all teams will be $255.4 million, which is a major boost from last year. The Raiders are projected to have close to $50 million in cap room, which is projected to be the 10th most in the NFL.

The Raiders gave Jacobs the franchise tag last year after he came off of a 2022 season in which he led the league with 1,653 rushing yards. Jacobs held out into August and then agreed on a new one-year contract.

Jacobs had just 805 rushing yards (with an impressive 3.5 yards per carry average) and he missed the final four games due to injury. Plus, his backup, Zamir White ran will in Jacobs’ absence.

So, all of that will come into play as the Raiders and Jacobs talk about his future.