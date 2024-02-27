Raiders quarterback 2024: Would you be good with Aidan O’Connell as starter?

The biggest question of the rest of the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders will be who will be the starting quarterback for the 2024 season?

The Raiders are expected to try to upgrade from Aidan O’Connell, who was the starter for the final nine games of the 2023 season. The fourth-round pick from Purdue went 5-4 during that stretch (he was 5-5 as a starter overall). O’Connell did grow some in his role and he cut down on turnovers down the stretch.

Still, it’s questionable if the Raiders will decide to began the Luke Getsy era as the offensive coordinator with O’Connell. The Raiders, who have the No. 13 overall draft pick, could try to draft their franchise quarterback. They could also try to trade for a quarterback or sign a free agent.

If the Raiders do decide to move forward with O’Connell as the starter in 2024, would you be on board?