Silver Minings: Need to finish stronger

A lot of going to change for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense in the 2024 season.

There is, of course, a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy, who spent the past two season in the same role with the Chicago Bears. Also, there will likely be a new starting quarterback in Las Vegas as the Raiders look to upgrade from second-year player Aidan O’Connell.

One of the areas in which the new-look Las Vegas offense must improve in 2024 is how to finish games. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were 28th in the NFL in second-half points. They averaged just 7.6 points a game after halftime. That is not great.

2nd half points per game:



#1 - 13.2 ppg - 49ers

.

.

.

#28 - 7.6 ppg - Raiders

#29 - 7.5 ppg - Jets & Chiefs

#31 - 7.2 ppg - Titans

#32 - 6.8 ppg - Patriots



2nd half scoring is night & day



3 keys for the Chiefs if they want to win the Super Bowlhttps://t.co/J1jI8EnsXX — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 9, 2024

So, figuring out a way to improve in that area is a must for Getsy.

