Silver Minings: Need to finish stronger

New offensive coordinator has easy goal

By Bill Williamson
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams
Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

A lot of going to change for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense in the 2024 season.

There is, of course, a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy, who spent the past two season in the same role with the Chicago Bears. Also, there will likely be a new starting quarterback in Las Vegas as the Raiders look to upgrade from second-year player Aidan O’Connell.

One of the areas in which the new-look Las Vegas offense must improve in 2024 is how to finish games. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders were 28th in the NFL in second-half points. They averaged just 7.6 points a game after halftime. That is not great.

So, figuring out a way to improve in that area is a must for Getsy.

