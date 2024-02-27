Raiders quarterback search 2024: The competition

The Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest offseason need, of course, is at the quarterback position. Yet, they are not the only team looking for an upgrade at the most important position on the field in the 2024 offseason.

Here is a look at the other teams likely on the lookout for a new signal caller, presented in alphabetical order:

Atlanta Falcons:

The Falcons are definite players in the mix for a new quarterback this offseason. They could try to trade up into the top three or maybe draft someone like Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy at No. 8, They could also try to sign Kirk Cousins in free agency or trade for Justin Fields. Whatever the avenue, expect the Falcons to be players in this market.

Chicago Bears:

The Bears will either keep Fields and trade the No. 1 overall pick or they will draft USC’s Caleb Williams at No. 1 and trade Fields in the coming weeks. The Bears are a real epic center of this search that affects more than themselves.

Denver Broncos:

The Broncos are expected to release Russell Wilson and find a new quarterback. They don’t have a ton of resources, so their best bet may be identifying a quarterback to draft at No. 12, one pick ahead of the Raiders.

Minnesota Vikings:

If Cousins walks in free agency, Minnesota will have to pivot and it may be ok with that. Minnesota is a candidate to either take a quarterback at No. 11 or try to trade up for one.

New England Patriots:

The Patriots are a strong candidate to take a quarterback at No. 3. If they trade the pick, who knows who they’ll start the Jerod Mayo era with at quarterback,

New Orleans Saints:

The Saints are expected to roll with former Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr as the starter. But they could be a candidate to draft a quarterback at No. 14, one slot behind Las Vegas. So, the Saints could potentially try to trade up ahead of the Raiders to take a quarterback.

New York Giants:

The Giants could be a wild card to try to get a quarterback. The likely scenarios would be either them hoping to see a quarterback fall to No. 6 or maybe the Giants could try to trade up to No. 3.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers are a possible landing spot for either Fields or Wilson. It’d be a surprise if they take a quarterback in the first round two years after spending the No. 20 overall pick on Kenny Pickett.

Seattle Seahawks:

The Seahawks may not be major players in this market, but they could possibly take a quarterback at No. 16.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Buccaneers want to keep Baker Mayfield and it seems Mayfield wants to be there. Yet, if he bolts in free agency, there will be a need in Tampa Bay.

Washington Commanders:

The Commanders are fully expected to either draft North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels at No. 2.