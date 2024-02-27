Tom Telesco discusses Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams futures

When he met with media members Tuesday at the NFL combine, new Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said the team needs to do “a lot of work” on offense.

Yet, Telesco also made it clear that two key cogs of the offense — running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Davante Adams — are in the team’s plans for 2024.

Telesco did acknowledge that he doesn’t anticipate using the franchise tag on Jacobs (he was tagged last year). But Telesco praised the running back and said the team will “explore pretty hard” to try to get Jacobs signed to a contract extension.

Telesco said Raiders will “explore” ways to bring Josh Jacobs back pic.twitter.com/BYiRzkNmLU — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 27, 2024

Telesco praised Jacobs’ role in both the running and passing game and referred to the 2019 first-round pick as a “high-level” player. Telesco said Jacobs’ “is a Raider” and they will try to keep him with the franchise.

Related Raiders not expected to give Josh Jacobs franchise tag

Jacobs has also said this offseason he wants to remain in Las Vegas. He can extend his deal with the Raiders at any time. He can agree with another team in 13 days.

Telesco also said Adams “is a Raider” when he was asked about trade rumors. That is not a surprise at all.

Even though there has been rampant rumors of other teams being interested in Adams, it has always not made any financial (or competitive) sense for the Raiders to deal Adams just two years after giving up first-and-second round picks to Green Bay to get him. Perhaps next year the team could explore dealing Adams, 31, but Telesco said the obvious Tuesday — Adams will be a Raider this season.

Related Davante Adams more and more entrenched with Raiders

Here are some other highlights from Telesco’s media session Tuesday:

Telesco said he liked the way quarterback Aidan O’Connell improved last season and how he handled himself in a tough situation.

Still, Telesco said everything is on the table for the Raiders at quarterback in the draft and on the veteran market. He did indicate the team could consider moving up or back in the draft to take a quarterback.

He said these are the biggest traits he looks while scouting quarterbacks: Leadership, toughness and the ability to prepare.

What Telesco is looking for in a quarterback: pic.twitter.com/u8j8FGNLTy — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) February 27, 2024