Silver Minings: Need to continue to start fast

We all know the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense had its share of struggles on offense in the 2023 NFL season, including overall consistency and struggles in the second half of games.

But according to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Las Vegas offense did do some things right last season. The offense (and team overall) was good in the first quarter of games. The were had a score margin of plus 32 heading into the second quarter of games. It was sixth best margin after the first quarter and the second best in the AFC.

The five teams with a better first-quarter scoring margin than Las Vegas last season were among the 14 teams to qualify for the playoffs. Here is the complete list from Sharp:

score margin after the 1st quarter



+73 - DAL

+59 - BAL

+52 - SF

+40 - PHI

+33 - DET

+32 - LV

+29 - DEN

+24 - KC

+19 - MIA

+18 - JAX

+16 - CIN, CHI

+13 - GB

+11 - LAR

+6 - SEA

+5 - BUF

+2 - LAC

-4 - TEN, ATL

-9 - PIT

-12 - IND

-13 - HOU

-17 - CAR

-18 - NO

-26 - ARI

-28 - TB

-29 -… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 20, 2024

So, if the Raiders can continue this trend and improve in other areas under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, they could be in business.

