Raiders free agency 2024: Xavien Howard?

The free-agent cornerback class in 2024 isn’t expected to be overly strong.

Yet, it is about to get an unexpected boost. NFL Media reported last week that the Miami Dolphins are expected to release standout cornerback Xavien Howard at the start of the new league year, March 13.

The #Dolphins have informed CB Xavien Howard he will be released at the start of the league year, sources tell me and @PSchrags. The four-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to have significant interest on the market. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 23, 2024

Howard didn’t have a great season in 2023, but he does have a strong track record. He’s had just one interception in both of the past two seasons, but he has had three seasons in which he’s had, at least, five interceptions since coming into the NFL in 2016. He had 10 of his 29 career picks in 2020.

Of course, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham held the same position in Miami in 2019, so he has history with Howard.

Howard will turn 31 in July and he should still have a few solid years. He will likely command a fairly big contract on the open market.

The Raiders may be in the market for a cornerback, so it’s possible they show interest in Howard. Would you be on board with a Las Vegas pursuit of Howard?