Raiders Reacts Survey: Will the Raiders re-sign Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders front office and coaching staff are at the NFL Combine getting ready for the event. Of course, Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce will look at the quarterback position, but contract situations are waiting for them back home.

Josh Jacobs is about to become a free agent after Telesco said they will not be applying the franchise tag at the combine. This will send Jacobs to the open market unless the Raiders can get a deal done before free agency begins.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if the team will bring Jacobs back on a new contract. Let us know below.

