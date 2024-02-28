Caleb Williams hunt: Raiders among teams to interview expected top pick

In a confirmation they have interest in trading all the way to the top of the draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly one of several teams that have a meeting scheduled with USC quarterback Caleb Williams at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Williams is fully expected to be the No. 1 pick in the April 25-27 draft. The Raiders currently hold the No. 13 overall pick. Tuesday, new Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco told reporters in Indianapolis that the team could consider moving up for a quarterback.

It would cost an incredible amount for the Raiders to convince the Chicago Bears to part with the No. 1 overall pick. While they are still deciding what to do, the Bears are probably more likely to trade quarterback Justin Fields and draft Williams. The decision is expected to be made prior the new NFL league year starts two weeks from today.

While it’s unlikely the Raiders will get a chance to draft Williams, it’s not surprising that that are talking to him this week. Expect Las Vegas to take to all of the top quarterback prospects while at the combine. After all, that’s why they’re all there.

And, yes, the Raiders are also talking to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in Indianapolis as well as Williams. Daniels — who is expected to also require a big trade-up to get— was with Raiders’ coach Antonio Pierce at Arizona State and could be a more likely pursuit for Las Vegas than Williams.

Of the eight teams NFL Media is reporting that will interview Williams, the Raiders currently own the lowest draft pick. So, when the Bears receive offers, there are several other teams interested that have a better starting point of compensation,

The Raiders contingent will have a head start with their meeting with Williams. New Las Vegas quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello recently worked with Williams to prep him for the draft.

Caleb Williams goes in-depth with ESPN’s @PeteThamel on the Bears, the Commanders and more. “If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” Williams told Thamel. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited.”



More: https://t.co/COpWRfEyMF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Williams told ESPN he will be excited if the Bears select him or if they trade the pick.