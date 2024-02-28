NFL Combine Wednesday notebook: Maxx Crosby making an impression on next wave of defensive linemen

Indianapolis, IN — Wednesday marked Day 2 of the NFL Combine and while no players hit the field for workouts, the defensive linemen and linebackers were up at the podium addressing the media. That’s significant for the Las Vegas Raiders since defensive tackle is one of the biggest holes on the roster and linebacker is an ancillary need as well.

Below are a few notes to recap a few highlights from the day.

Crosby Becoming Model Player

During the Senior Bowl, something that stood out was UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu talking about how he models his game after Maxx Crosby. That was one of the first times I had heard a young pass-rusher mention Crosby as someone he studies and that trend has continued during the combine.

One of the first players I heard bring up Maxx’s name was FCS and Houston Baptist product Jalyx Hunt. When Hunt was asked about what he looks forward to in the NFL, he said “playing with the best pass-rushers in the world” and mentioned Crosby specifically along with Myles Garrett and Brian Burns.

Maxx Crosby's inspiring the next generation.



Maxx Crosby's inspiring the next generation.

Coincidentally, Crosby talked last offseason about wanting to be in the conversation as one of the best players at his position and clearly, he’s reached that level of respect. Several other prospects mentioned how they try to emulate what he does or model their games after him.

Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, who has been linked to the Raiders as a first-round pick in a few mock drafts, said he’d love to play alongside the All-Pro. That’d be a great tandem for the Silver and Black, especially since Murphy II can put pressure on the quarterback and is a good run defender.

Texas DT Byron Murphy: "Playing next to a guy like Maxx Crosby would be CRAZY. I've never played with a guy like that, and he would make my job a lot easier."

Missouri DL Darius Robinson called Maxx Crosby "The best defensive lineman in the league right now"

Washington EDGE Bralen Trice has met with the Raiders and "loves Maxx Crosby"

LBs want to play for AP

Again, linebacker may not be a primary need for the Raiders but it is a position most would expect them to address in some form during the NFL Draft, especially since they have a lot of backers who are heading into contract years. Naturally, several prospects were asked about the idea of playing for a head coach who is a former backer like Antonio Pierce, and that appears to help make Las Vegas an attractive destination for them.

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is a linebacker I’d keep an eye on for the Raiders. He’s a physical run defender who has the grit coaches are going to love, best exemplified by him playing with broken hands at the end of the 2022 campaign and begging the Buckeye’s coaching staff to let him play with a dislocated elbow this season. Eichenberg was also one of the linebackers asked about Pierce.

Few notes from the NFL Combine:

- Defensive Lineman love Maxx Crosby & would love to play next to him

- Raiders looking for athletes at LB & EDGE

- Players get excited when speaking about Antonio Pierce — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) February 28, 2024

On another linebacker note Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. talked about his playing style and how his father, four-time Pro Bowler Jeremiah Trotter Sr., has helped him throughout the draft process so far.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on one of his biggest strengths as a player

I like UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight as a potential late-round sleeper for the Raiders, and below he talks about his game and how he studies Fred Warner.

UTEP LB Tyrice Knight talking about his strengths and how he studies 49ers LB Fred Warner

Defensive Tackle Notes

Massive Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was scheduled to answer questions at 10:00 a.m. but didn’t end up stepping up to the podium until around 2:00 p.m. He said he was getting a medical evaluation/physical — off-site, from what I’m hearing — but did not provide specifics for the cause of the delay.

Sweat also was asked about his weight a lot. He notably did not weigh in at the Senior Bowl last month and said that he’d like to play around 365 pounds. For the most part, he dodged questions on the matter by not giving specific answers, but the former Longhorn did say he’ll step on the scale on Thursday.

One player who should be on Las Vegas’ radar as a potential 3-technique is Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton from Illinois. Ahead of the combine, Newton’s camp made a surprise announcement that he won’t be participating in the on-field drills due to a foot injury. He addressed that today and said the injury happened mid-season but he decided to play through it.

Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton talks about his foot injury, says it happened mid season

Brandon Dorlus out of Oregon is someone who I’ve brought up several times as a potential target for the Silver and Black. Dorlus had some interesting comments about being a three-down defensive lineman and what position he’d like to play at the next level as he showed a lot of versatility in college.

Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus on what it takes to be a 3-down defensive lineman

Versatile DL Brandon Dorlus on what position he wants to play in the NFL. Spoiler: anywhere

Clemson’s Ruke Orhoroho is another defensive lineman who can play up and down the line and someone I like as a Day 2 target. Orhoroho has an interesting background, having moved to the United States from Nigeria at nine years old and being more of a basketball player until his junior year of high school. He touched on those topics in the clips below.

Versatile DL Ruke Orhorhoro on what position he'll play at the next level

Clemson DL Ruke Orhorhoro on what he'd say to himself as a kid

Other Notes

Rounding up a few other notes/posts that aren’t necessarily Raiders-related but provide some interesting tidbits of information.

I asked Utah edge Jonah Elliss about his pass-rush plan and he gave a very detailed answer that any defensive line junkies will love to hear.

Missouri’s Darius Robinson’s best position in the NFL is ambiguous and he talked about being able to play anywhere from a 0- to 9-technique in the trenches.

Versatile DL Darius Robinson going over his versatility, which he said is part of the reason he decided to go back to Mizzou. Says he can play 0 thru 9 technique in the trenches

Before transferring to UCLA, Latu suffered a neck injury at Washington that caused the Huskies’ doctor to medically retire him. He talked about becoming a firefighter if that had ended his career, and he said that will be his next career path if the NFL doesn’t work out.

Laiatu Latu on his injury and what he'd do if he couldn't play football

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe talking about the neck injury that caused him to miss the majority of the 2022 season.

Alabama's Justin Eboigbe discusses how he went from a serious neck injury and dealing with the loss of his brother to a breakout season in 2023 along the Crimson Tide DL.

That’ll do it for Wednesday’s recap. Be on the lookout for Thursday’s notes as the defensive backs step up to the podium and the defensive linemen and linebackers hit the field for the workouts.