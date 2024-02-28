 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

More evidence that canning Josh McDaniels was the best thing for Raiders for then, now and the future

Former Raiders’ coach was roasted in a player poll

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions
Josh McDaniels in his last game with the Raiders
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Next year, expect the Las Vegas Raiders to score very highly in the annual NFLPA players’ poll.

Overall, the franchise did very well in the poll which results were released Wednesday by the union. The Raiders finished ninth overall in a poll with several categories.

The team would have finished in the top five if it weren’t for the poor showing by former coach Josh McDaniels. The poll was taken prior to McDaniels being fired on October 31 after 25 games on the job in Las Vegas.

McDaniels was the lowest rated coach in the league. Players panned McDaniels (he didn’t do well in last year’s poll, either) when it came to usage of time, trust and communication.

Moving forward, the coaching aspect of this poll shouldn’t be an issue. Players praised Antonio Pierce for his communication and treatment of the roster during his nine-game tenure as the interim coach to end the season. Player support was a big reason why Raiders’ owner Mark Davis gave him the full-time job in January.

The Raiders’ (led by their state-of-the-art facilities in Henderson) did well in most other aspects of the poll. You can check out their grades here.

Now, with a well-respected head coach to go along with all the other perks that come with the setup in Las Vegas and the Raiders should have satisfied players. Getting rid of McDaniels was a good start to overall satisfaction in Las Vegas.

Now, it’s time for it to result in victories, where true happiness is achieved.

