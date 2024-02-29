Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby a betting favorite for 2024 Defensive Player of the Year

Editor’s note: Over the course of the next several days, we are going to look at Raiders’ related betting odds on numerous different topics.

In 2023, Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby was one of the five finalists for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

So, it’s no surprise that Crosby is one of the early favorites to win the award after the 2024 season. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Crosby currently has the second lowest (best) odds of winning the DPOY award at +700 along with 2023 award winner Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and fellow former award winners TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers..

Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Micah Parson is the favorite at +550.

Maybe this will be Crosby’s year.

