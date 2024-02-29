Tom Telesco shares thoughts on older transfer quarterback prospects

Indianapolis, IN — Two recent decisions or developments in the NCAA have impacted the NFL Draft over the last few years; the transfer portal and COVID-19 eligibility rules.

In the 2024 class, both are playing significant factors when it comes to the crop of quarterbacks as four of the consensus top-six passers have either changed schools or received an extra season of playing time, or both.

Caleb Williams followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC, Jayden Daniels spent three years at Arizona State before leaving for LSU, Bo Nix’s college career began at Auburn until he headed west to finish at Oregon, and Michael Penix Jr. started at Indiana until Kalen Debor brought him over Washington.

In the past, that would be viewed as a potential cause for concern. Scouts and general managers would dig into questions like; why did he transfer, what happened at his last school, can he not take a certain type of coaching?

However, new Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco shed some light on the matter and how that thought process has changed with the evolving landscape of College Football.

“Yeah, it’s probably less now,” Telesco replied when asked how changing schools impacts his evaluations. “There are just so many transfers right now, you just have to deal with it. If this was 15, 20 years ago, sometimes [it was] a little bit more of a red flag. It really isn’t anymore. “So, it does take us a little bit more time as we do our background research because you have to go to multiple schools, talk to multiple scouts. It takes a little extra time to put it together, but I don’t see that as a red flag for kids transferring.”

So, it’s safe to say the Raiders will be keeping the four quarterbacks above on their draft board.

Also, within that group, Daniels, Nix and Penix Jr. all started for five seasons in college after getting granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 rules. Penix Jr. was even in college for a sixth year, making him an even more unique prospect.

Because of the NCAA’s relaxed rules, all three either already are or will be 24 years old by the end of 2024, making them old for a typical rookie. However, Telesco thinks that isn’t as big of a deal with quarterbacks compared to other positions.

“Yeah, it’s been so much different. I guess it’s probably different by position. Like the quarterback position, I don’t think it’s a bad thing if you come out a little bit older, and maybe even a better thing,” the general manager explained. “You’ve got more experience under your belt, more maturity at that position. “Other positions, it may or may not matter, it’s just something we have to deal with. ...Typically as a scouting staff, we always say we’d like a younger player because the guy has a chance to develop, maybe has a little bit more ceiling. Is that true or not? I’m not really sure. But I do know that we’re going to have some players coming in the league that have good experience and may be ready to play a little bit earlier than maybe in times past.”

When it comes to the Raiders’ next signal-caller, the experience factor could be good news for the team next season. Whoever they draft — assuming the front office does pick a QB — will likely be expected to start sooner rather than later.

Already having more time under center could make the transition to the NFL smoother and should help with at least one of Telesco’s biggest factors when evaluating the position, leadership.

“The two [most important characteristics] for me are probably leadership and toughness,” he said when talking about quarterbacks. “I think you have to start with that. He’s got to be somebody that when you’re in the huddle and those 10 other players are looking you in the eyes, that you can lead that group and you’ve got to have that. “...And then it kind of goes into preparation skills for that position it’s like none other, and probably no other sport in professional sports. So, talking about leadership, toughness, preparation skills, and then when you get to the physical abilities. Then you start having sliding scales for different things because there are no perfect players, you have to realize that. But I would start with leadership and toughness and work my way from there.”

Las Vegas’ new general manager added that “the work you do Monday through Saturday is just as important as Sunday,” when it comes to quarterback play. That’s where being an older player can help as well because, typically, those guys “get it” since they’ve already been through the wringer several times. Also, a lot of the comments above boil down to maturity and understanding how to be a professional.

Finally, Telesco also spoke at the NFL Combine about what he looks for when sitting down and interviewing prospects face-to-face, and his answer might surprise you.

“Yeah, I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not really one that needs to sit down and go eye-to-eye and then walk away in 15 minutes and say, ‘I know if he can play or not,’” the GM candidly replied. “I’m not that good. “But what I really get from them right now is talking with all of our scouts that have really spent a lot of time watching these players, and then as we move into the next month, talking to our coaches as they evaluate these players. Then, I’ll have my own opinions as well. We’ll kind of take all the information in and then try and make a decision on whatever position it is.”

The draft is still about two months away but look for the Silver and Black to continue to meet with and target one of these well-experienced quarterbacks as the team’s next starter and the future of the franchise.