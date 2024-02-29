SB Nation Reacts: 71 percent of Raiders fans believe Jacobs will return

The Las Vegas Raiders front office and coaching staff are at the NFL Combine preparing for the event. Of course, Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce will look at the quarterback position, but contract situations await them back home.

Josh Jacobs is about to become a free agent after Telesco said they will not apply the franchise tag at the combine. This will send Jacobs to the open market unless the Raiders can get a deal done before free agency begins.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if the team will bring Jacobs back on a new contract. 71% of Raiders fans believe Jacobs will be on the roster in 2024.

With Telesco saying he wants a committee approach to the RB position, it will be interesting to see what they offer. If the Raiders can’t provide the compensation that Jacobs desires, we could see him in a different uniform for the first time.