Silver Minings: Former Cardinal AQ Shipley vouches for Kliff Kingsbury

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new offensive coordinator with the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury helped turn a struggling Cardinals offense into a playoff contender. However, in 2022, it fell apart, with the Cardinals having the worst season of his tenure.

Now, Kingsbury can just worry about the offense. He hasn't been OC since Johnny Manziel's days. The former Texas Tech quarterback will have his first chance calling plays in the NFL without worrying about the whole team.

Kingsbury left a good impression on his former players. His work ethic shined while he was in Arizona, coming early in the morning to grind the film. One of the players who believes in Kingsbury is A.Q. Shipley. Who played for the Cardinals during the 2019 season? He praised the new offensive coordinator on a recent Pat McAfee podcast.

Kliff Kingsbury has been hired as the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PyqlerhPPj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2024

If Kingsbury has the work ethic described in the video, then the Raiders might have a chance. His offense isn't the most complex, but with the right players, he can find ways to be efficient.

The Raiders' offense didn't help them in the playoff race, and it might be time to innovate on that side of the ball.

