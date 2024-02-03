SB Nation Reacts: Raiders fans believe the biggest need outside of QB is defensive tackle

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting their draft process with Senior Bowl Week. Assistant GM Champ Kelly and the scouting department are on the road to getting information about the best prospects in 2024.

For most fans, the most significant need is a quarterback. Aidan O’Connell held his own as a starter but was inconsistent overall. He didn’t lock down the position for the future, and the team could look for competition. However, the Raiders have holes in their offense and defense that need filling.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raiders fans what they think is the most significant need outside of quarterback. It was a close race, but the defensive tackle came in first with 35% of the vote.

Offensive tackle was second on the list at 32%. Right tackle could be an option at 13, with plays like Taliese Fauga from Oregon State creating buzz. The defensive tackle position is a bigger need because Jerry Tillery is the only veteran on the roster. With Bryon Young having a down rookie season, the Raiders will be on the search for impact players inside.