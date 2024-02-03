News: Kliff Kingsbury withdraws name from Raiders offensive coordinator search, per report

On Thursday, reports were that former Arizona Cardinals head coach and USC offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury would become the Las Vegas Raiders' next offensive coordinator. However, two days later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Kingsbury has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Raiders’ OC opening.

A twist in Las Vegas: Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn himself from consideration for the offensive coordinator job of the Raiders, per his agent @ErikBurkhardt. pic.twitter.com/IKmSPT7PaM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2024

Obviously, this is a surprising twist as The Athletic’s Vic Tafur tweeted/posted on X that Kingsbury was hired based on the conversations that he and new head coach Antonio Pierce discussed about the direction of Las Vegas’ offense. Tafur also noted that an agreement was in place and the Raiders thought Kingsbury was the “most creative” of those interviewed and were excited about joining forces.

However, the former Texas Tech coach apparently had a change of heart and will be taking his ‘Air Raid’ system elsewhere. According to Peter Schrager, contract negotiations became “undone” in the last 24 hours and Kingsbury let the Raiders know he wouldn’t be joining the team on Friday.

Re Kingsbury and Raiders, contract negotiations came undone in the last 24 hours and Kingsbury withdrew his name from consideration. He let multiple members of the Raiders organization he would not be joining the team yesterday. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 3, 2024

Before the reports about Kingsbury joining the Silver and Black, Luke Getsy, Chip Kelly, Alex Van Pelt, Thad Lewis and Mike Sullivan were the other remaining top candidates. Van Pelt is headed to New England but the other four are still available. It’s worth noting that the Raiders recently hired Kelly’s running backs coach at UCLA, DeShaun Foster.

Washington’s Eric Bieniemy has talked to the team as wel.

Few nuggets on #Raiders search, now that it’s back on.



-Luke Getsy was considered strong candidate during the process



-Raiders recently spoke to Eric Bieniemy about the OC job, per sources.



-Vegas also spoke to Pep Hamilton, though that might have been for a positional job. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2024

Another name to keep an eye out for is Hue Jackson, who reportedly interviewed for an offensive staff position, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, and has connections to Marvin Lewis, Pierce’s mentor who was recently hired as assistant head coach.

Kingsbury now seems headed to Washington.