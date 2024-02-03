Silver Minings: Raiders to hire Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator, per report

Saturday was a wild day when it came to the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator opening. First the news about Kliff Kingsbury withdrawing his name, and late in the night night (or early morning on the East Coast) reports surfaced that the Raiders are working on a deal to hire former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, per MMQB’s Albert Breer.
Sources: The Raiders are working on a deal to hire ex-Bears OC Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator. The highly-respected Getsy was in the mix for a bunch of OC jobs in this cycle.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 4, 2024
Pretty wild day in Vegas.
Getsy served as the Bears’ OC for two years, 2022 and 2023, and his offenses ranked 23rd and 18th in points, and 28th and 20th in yards, respectively. Before that, he had two stints with the Green Bay Packers as a quality control and wide receivers coach under Mike McCarthy from 2014 to 2017 before returning to the Packers as Matt LaFleurs’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator from 2019 to 2021. He served as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator for the year in between.
Of course, now the attention turns to what type of quarterback Getsy will want to have in his offense. In Chicago, he used Justin Fields in the running game quite a bit. Fields is speculated to be available for trade and the Bears will take a quarterback with the first pick of the NFL Draft. However, Getsy was also let go because he and Fields weren’t a successful combination in the Windy City.
So, it seems more like the question will be if Getsy sees Aidan O’Connell in a Packers/LaFleur type of offense. If not, trading up in the draft might be the Raiders’ best option.
In Other Raiders’ Links:
- Long-tenured front office member no longer with Raiders: “Tom Jones, who worked for the Raiders for 25 years, the last couple as Vice President of Football Operations/Assistant to the head coach, is no longer with the organization,” per the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore. “Jones is likely to land in Tennessee with new HC Brian Callahan.”
- Crosby talks surgeries: “I’ve had two surgeries in two weeks, so it’s been a struggle. I’m not going to lie,” the pass-rusher told Fox News Digital. “But it’s part of the game. I mean, that’s what comes with it. Everything comes with a price. I’m feeling a lot better. We’re going in the right direction. … It’s different, but I’ll be good.”
- Proposed trade for Caleb Williams: ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently wrote a column outlining what it could take for Las Vegas to trade up to the No. 1 overall pick; Nos. 13, 44 and 77 this year, a first-round pick in 2025 and 2026, a 2025 third-rounder and 2026 second-rounder.
