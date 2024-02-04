Get to know new Raiders’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy

Let’s try this again, the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are hiring a new offensive coordinator. This time, it’s Luke Getsy, Let’s get to know him:

Last job:

He was the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears the past two seasons and was fired after the season.

Other interest:

He interviewed with the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints this cycle.

Age:

39l

Playing Experience:

He was a quarterback at Pittsburgh and Akron in college. He was with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2007 offseason.

Coaching experience:

He started his coaching career at Akron in 2007 and spent seven seasons at several colleges before going to the Green Bay Packers in 2014 and became the wide receivers coach. He spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State. In 2019, he went back to Green Bay as quarterbacks coach and spent three more seasons there.

Raiders ties:

He spent five seasons with Raiders’ star Davante Adams in Green Bay and receivers coach Edger Bennett.