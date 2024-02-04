Early thoughts on Luke Getsy becoming Raiders offensive coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly hiring Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator. Here are some early thoughts on the hire:

Connected to Kingsbury:

The Raiders, of course, turned to Getsy hours after contract talks blew up with their first choice, Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury reportedly is the leading candidate to land as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. The two will always be judged against each other in their roles and Getsy will long be remembered as the Raiders’ second choice. That doesn’t mean it’s bound not work out for him in Las Vegas. Second choices often turn out to be the right choice. It’s just the way it is after a strange turn of events involving Kingsbury.

Key for Pierce:

Getsy represents the most important hire of first-year full-time head coach Antonio Pierce’s staff. The Raiders need dynamic play on offense and it’s Getsy’s responsibility. How he does in his role will be paramount in Pierce’s overall success.

Who is the QB?

Now that the offensive coordinator is presumably in place, the biggest question is who will the quarterback will be. The Raiders (who have the No. 13 overall draft pick) can either try to draft a quarterback, trade for one or sign a free agent. There has been speculation for months the Raiders could try to trade for Chicago’s Justin Fields. But there have been reports that may not be feasible now that Getsy is in Las Vegas. The two were not a great fit together in Chicago. So, the question of who will be the quarterback in Las Vegas remains extremely fluid and it’s fair to wonder where Aidan O’Connell fits in with Getsy.

Mixed reputation:

Getsy was a hot offensive name when he became the Bears; offensive coordinator two years ago. He was a respected position coach for the Green Bay Packers. Yet, his tenure as the offensive coordinator in Chicago didn’t go well. The Raiders are banking on Getsy being the product of being in a bad situation in Chicago and are hoping his ability shines in Las Vegas. He is still very young at 39, so he is definitely salvageable.

Potential new #Raiders OC Luke Getsy was 27th ranked play-caller here. https://t.co/asHW2c5BgS — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 4, 2024

Run the ball:

The Bears had a lot of success on the ground (a lot of it was due to Fields often scrambling). but still Chicago moved the ball on the ground. So, expect the Raiders to stay committed to the ground game whether Zamir White or free-agent Josh Jacobs is the lead back.

Adams’ history:

Getsy has a head start to his Raiders’ tenure. He was with Las Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams for five seasons and was his position coach for a time. Adams has spoken highly of Getsy, so he will surely be on board with this hire. It seems there is always speculation that the Raiders could trade Adams (that’s more likely in 2025 than this year), so this hire could quiet that talk.

Bennett back?

Edgar Bennett could return to the Raiders under a third head coach, which is unusual in the NFL. He first came to the Raiders under Jon Gruden and was retained by Josh McDaniels. Bennett worked with Getsy in Green Bay, so it makes sense that he will stay as the Raiders’ wide receivers coach.