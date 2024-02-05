Raiders can quietly recruit Chiefs’ free agents

It’s not ideal that the Kansas City Chiefs are spending the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at the Raiders’ home digs, Allegiant Stadium, and preparing at their Henderson, Nevada, practice facility.

No one wants their arch rival basically living at their home for a week. But there is a silver lining to that uncomfortable situation — free advertising.

The Raiders’ beautiful practice facility will be on display to the Chiefs’ players all week and that’s a good thing. By all accounts, the facility, which the Raiders moved into in 2020, is state-of-the-art and is widely considered as a premier building in the league. When he was introduced as the Raiders’ general manager, Tom Telesco called the facility “jaw dropping.”

Is it really a big deal? Yes, facilities matter to players very much. The Chiefs players will be impressed by the Raiders’ working conditions during the week and at their spacious locker room on game day.

There will be no doubt that when players hit free agency, they will remember this and it could give the Raiders’ an early leg up in the recruiting process if they target Kansas City free agents.

And, yes, the Chiefs have some quality pending free agents.

They include star defensive tackle Chris Jones (who is considered the best free agent available in 2024), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, edge rusher Mike Danna, linebackers Drue Tranquill and Willie Gay, safety Mike Edwards and tackle Donovan Smith.

Some of these players could interest the Raiders and Super Bowl Week is a, low key, good start to the Raiders’ recruitment process.