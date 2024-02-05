Kliff Kingsbury fiasco: How you feel?

There was upheaval over the weekend when Kliff Kingsbury withdrew from the offensive coordinator job two days after verbally accepting it.

It was an unfortunate situation for all involved and put the Raiders abck on the trial for an offensive coordinator.

The Raiders, whose defense improved and played well in the final nine games of the 2023, pegged Kingsbury because the offense remained inconsistent after Antonio Pierce finished the season as the coach. So, making changes moving forward at the offensive coordinator is paramount.

Pierce turned to Kingsbury. He ran the Air Raid Offense” as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-22. He was also a head coach and assistant who worked with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum in the college ranks.

There is a mixed history with Kingsbury. Many people think he is a dynamic passing coach, but some don’t think he has the overall balance to be successful, Still, Kingsbury, 44, was expected to adjust and work within the Raiders’ talent skills.

Now, it’s all in smoke. How do you feel?

Overall, do you like this hire?