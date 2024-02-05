Silver Minings: Bears had private visit with Aidan O’Connell during the 2023 draft process

The Las Vegas Raiders hired their new offensive coordinator after a wild Saturday. Kliff Kingsbury withdrew from the job early on Saturday, and then the Raiders hired Luke Getsy at night.

With Getsy on board, the Raiders can start planning for the future of their offense. The most significant decision will be the quarterback position. Antonio Pierce's ties to Jaydan Daniels have been a big part of the story, but the Raiders have a young quarterback on the roster. Aidan O'Connell started the last nine games of this season and finished the season strong.

O'Connell will have competition for the job. However, the Chicago Bears did express interest in him during the draft. The offensive coordinator at the time was Getsy.

It could not mean much, but the interest was there from the Bears' offensive staff. Getsy's offenses in college and the pros didn't have a quarterback with the athleticism of O'Connell. We will see if Getsy is higher on the former Purdue Boilermaker than the rest of the media.

In other Raiders links: