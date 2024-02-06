Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo making dreams come true

Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been a longtime known supporter of the United States Military services.

Garoppolo displayed that support recently as he gifted a family of a military member an unforgettable trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday at the Raiders’ home field of Allegiant Field in Las Vegas.

Garoppolo, teaming with USAA (Official NFL Salute to Service partner) and the Wounded Warrior Project, awarded decorated military veteran Joshua Polson of New Mexico and his wife a once-in-a-lifetime to the Super Bowl. Polson, whose family has a long history of military service, spent 20 years in the United States Air Force and then the New Mexico Air National guard.

This week, he’s awarded for his years of service. Congrats and enjoy the weekend, Joshua and nice work, Jimmy G.

