Raiders free agency 2024: Top Kansas City targets

There some excellent choices

By Bill Williamson
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs
L’Jarius Sneed
The Kansas City Chiefs are working at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Henderson, Nevada practice facility all week preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

Monday, noted that as ugly and uncomfortable as that it, there is a silver lining for the Raiders in play. They are getting free advertising for their beautiful facilities both in Henderson and at Allegiant Stadium, where the Chiefs will use the Raiders’ locker room on game day.

Facilities matter to players very much. The Chiefs’ players will be impressed by the Raiders’ working conditions. It could help the Raiders in free agency if they target any Kansas City players. Indeed, the Chiefs have some quality pending free agents.

They include star defensive tackle Chris Jones (who is considered the best free agent available in 2024), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, edge rusher Mike Danna, linebackers Drue Tranquill and Willie Gay, safety Mike Edwards and tackle Donovan Smith.

What Kansas City player would be your first target in March for the Raiders?

Poll

What Chiefs’ free agent should Raiders most target?

view results
  • 0%
    Mike Danna
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mike Edwards
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    Willie Gay
    (9 votes)
  • 66%
    Chris Jones
    (272 votes)
  • 0%
    Donovan Smith
    (2 votes)
  • 28%
    L’Jarius Sneed
    (116 votes)
  • 1%
    Drue Tranquill
    (8 votes)
409 votes total Vote Now

