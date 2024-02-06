 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders hiring Luke Getsy: Do you like it?

Las Vegas has a new offensive coordinator

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Luke Getsy
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It’s been a wild ride, but the Las Vegas Raiders finally have an offensive coordinator (we think).

New full-time Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce is reportedly hiring former Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The Raiders, of course, turned to Getsy after talks blew up with top choice, Kliff Kingsbury, two days after he agreed to join the franchise.

Getsy was fired last month after two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears. The Bears’ offense wasn’t great under Getsy and he difficultly getting young quarterback Justin Fields going.

Still, Getsy is just 39 and had a great reputation as a wide receivers and then quarterbacks coach of the Green Bay Packers, where he coached Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams,

Getsy has a big responsibility in Las Vegas and he is Pierce’s most important hire this season. The Raiders badly need to find consistency on offense and needs overall improvement on that side of the ball.

It’s up to Getsy to make it happen.

How do you feel about the hire?

Poll

Do you like the Luke Getsy hire?

view results
  • 47%
    Sure, let’s go
    (361 votes)
  • 52%
    Nope
    (402 votes)
763 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Raiders assistant coaching, GM search news

View all 76 stories

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...