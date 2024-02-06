Raiders hiring Luke Getsy: Do you like it?

It’s been a wild ride, but the Las Vegas Raiders finally have an offensive coordinator (we think).

New full-time Raiders’ head coach Antonio Pierce is reportedly hiring former Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The Raiders, of course, turned to Getsy after talks blew up with top choice, Kliff Kingsbury, two days after he agreed to join the franchise.

Getsy was fired last month after two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears. The Bears’ offense wasn’t great under Getsy and he difficultly getting young quarterback Justin Fields going.

Still, Getsy is just 39 and had a great reputation as a wide receivers and then quarterbacks coach of the Green Bay Packers, where he coached Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams,

Getsy has a big responsibility in Las Vegas and he is Pierce’s most important hire this season. The Raiders badly need to find consistency on offense and needs overall improvement on that side of the ball.

It’s up to Getsy to make it happen.

How do you feel about the hire?