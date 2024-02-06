Raiders legends will play role at Super Bowl LVIII

Many Las Vegas Raiders fans are dreading Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium for obvious reasons.

The Raiders’ AFC West rival Chiefs are practicing at their Henderson, Nevada practice facility all week and will be using their home locker room at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Plus, the 49ers’ are the Raiders’ former Bay Area rival and are despised by most Raiders’ Northern California fans.

Yet, not all is lost. There will be a Raiders’ feel at Allegiant Stadium on game day.

Raiders’ owner Mark Davis told reporters that the Raiders’ three Super Bowl MVPs — wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, Super Bowl XI; quarterback Jim Plunkett, Super Bowl XV; running back Marcus Allen, Super Bowl XVII — will all light the Al Davis Torch prior to kickoff.

"This Sunday, we've got lighting the torch ... 3 Raider #SuperBowl MVPs: Fred Biletnikoff, who's White. Jim Plunkett, Hispanic. And Marcus Allen, who's Black. The Raiders are diversity and our greatest players are diverse. ... We're very proud of it." #Raiders owner Mark Davis. — WillieGRamireZ (@WillieGRamirez) February 6, 2024

What a tremendous idea and what a moment this will be. Of course, the tradition of lighting of the torch in the memory of the late Raiders’ owner began in Oakland shortly after his death in October, 2011. It has became an even more grand event since the Raiders’ moved into Allegiant Stadium.

So, this will be a great moment no Raiders’ fan will want to miss. Now, for the rest of the game ... no promises.