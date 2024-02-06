Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson reportedly arrested for DUI

Las Vegas Raiders reserve defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday morning, according Las Vegas television station KSNV.

The station reported that Robinson was taken into police custody just before 6 a.m. PT, having been arrested at the valet area of the Aria Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. No other details were available to the media and he will have a court date at a future date.

The Raiders have not yet commented on Robinson’s arrest. If convicted, he will likely be subject to a short suspension by the NFL, which, of course, is well represented in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders released safety Roderic Teamer in November two days after he was arrested for DUI (reportedly driving under the influence of marijuana), the night before a home game against Kansas City.

Robinson, 24, was promoted from the practice squad for the final six games of the 2023 season. He had one sack and eight tackles.