It’s the question of the rest of the offseason

Raiders quarterback 2024: Who is it going to be?

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have addressed the biggest pressing coaching and front office decisions by hiring head coach Antonio Pierce, general manager Tom Telesco and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, we can turn to the biggest pressing roster question:

The quarterback.

For the second straight offseason, the Raiders are expected to make a change at starting quarterback. In 2023, of course. the Raiders released nine-year starting quarterback Derek Carr. Now, the Raiders are expected to try to make an upgrade from rookie Aidan O’Connell. The fourth-round draft pick from Purdue started the final nine games of the season.

While, it’s possible the Raiders will stick with O’Connell as the starter in 2024, it’s expected their will try to make a bigger splash at the most important position on the field.

Here are the Raiders’ options to try to upgrade at quarterback:

They can draft a quarterback. The Raiders currently own the No. 13 pick, so if they want to draft someone such as LSU’s Jayden Daniels (who was at Arizona State with Pierce), it would likely require a big trade up.

They can trade for a veteran.

They can sign a free agent such as Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield or Russell Wilson (if he becomes available as expected).

Follow this thread as this important storyline develops.