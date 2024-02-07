Silver Minings: Raiders could add to a special list

Yes, it stinks for the Raider Nation that the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl again and have a chance to win their third ring in five seasons.

Plus, the fact that the Chiefs are spending the week at the Raiders’ Henderson, Nevada facility and that they will use the Raiders’ locker room at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday when the Face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII is no fun, either.

But there is a silver lining attached here and it could add to the Raiders’ history if the Chiefs beat the 49ers.

According to a recent tweet by the Associated Press, the Raiders have beaten the eventual Super Bowl champion during the regular season eight times dating back to 1968. It has done it just once this century.

Seasons when #Raiders beat Super Bowl champion in regular season:

2015 vs Broncos

1997 vs Broncos

1988 vs #49ers

1974 vs Steelers

1973 vs Dolphins

1969 vs Chiefs (twice)

1968 vs Jets



(If Chiefs beat #49ers to win Super Bowl they will join this list) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 30, 2024

Yet, of course, thanks to a 20-14 victory at Arrowhead Stadium over the Chiefs on Christmas Day, the Raiders have a chance to push their win total over the eventual Super Bowl champ to nine if the Chiefs — who have five straight games since losing to the Silver and Black — beat the 49ers.

Is this fact enough to make you pull for Kansas City?

