Raiders free agency: 49ers players who Las Vegas can pursue

We previously looked at potential Las Vegas free agency targets will will be playing in Super Bowl LVIII for the Kansas City on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Of course, the Raiders are getting some free pre-free agency advertising as pending Kansas City free agents are spending this week at the Raiders’ Henderson, Nevada facility and getting a glimpse of what can be. The Chiefs will also use the Raiders’ locker room at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, which will help impress Kansas City free agents.

While their opponent Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers, will not be in Henderson this week or in the home locker room Sunday, there re still getting the Las Vegas experience this week and, thus, the 49ers’ free agents should get a good feel for the city as they prepare to potentially find a new home.

Again, free advertising for the Silver and Black.

The 49ers have some solid free agents.

Their best free agent is defensive end Chase Young and is joined by defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, linebacker Oren Burks and safety Tashaun Gipson.

Others include defensive end Randy Gregory, backup quarterback Sam Darnold, former Raiders’ defensive end Clelin Ferrell and guard John Feliciano and receiver Jauan Jennings.

None of these players are likely be be big-money pursuits, but the Raiders could saw interest in some of them and after this week, there will likely be mutual interest.