Whose stock is up and down after Luke Getsy hire?

With the Las Vegas Raiders hiring new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, that means the offense will have a shift in philosophy next season. Since the roster is currently constructed with what Josh McDaniels had in mind, the change in schemes will have an impact on each player’s role in the offense.

So, who benefits the most from Getsy heading to Las Vegas, and whose stock is trending down?

UP: Davante Adams

Truth be told, Davante Adams has reached a point where if he doesn’t fit a coach’s scheme, then there’s probably something wrong with that scheme. He’s earned that level of respect as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the last few years.

That being said, two of the most productive seasons of Adams’ career came when he and Getsy worked together with the Green Bay Packers. In 2020 and 2021, Getsy served as Green Bay’s passing coordinator and Adams logged 238 catches, 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns in 30 regular season games during that two-year span.

That comes out to just under eight catches, about 98 yards and a touchdown a game, which was likely a big part of the coach’s pitch to get the job. Also, according to The Leap’s Jason B. Hirschhorn, the wideout was a big fan of Getsy’s during their time together with the Packers.

Davante Adams praised Luke Getsy when the two worked together in Green Bay. Getsy served as the Packers' receivers coach during Adams' emergence as a lead wideout. https://t.co/x9RGaLoQYN — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) February 4, 2024

DOWN: Aidan O’Connell

At a high level, Getsy’s offense has focused on four things with his past quarterbacks; executing play action, attacking the middle of the field, throwing deep and running. While the latter can be skewed since he worked with Justin Fields in Chicago, even Aaron Rodgers had a handful of designed rushing attempts when Getsy had a hand in Green Bay’s offense. Rodgers also had six rushing touchdowns in those two years.

Also, Getsy has a background in the college game, having spent the first seven years of his coaching career at that level and then serving as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator in 2018. That season, the Bulldogs’ quarterback Nick Fitzgerald had 221 rushing attempts for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns.

So, how does this impact Aidan O’Connell?

Of the four things mentioned above, he only executes two well; play-action and attacking the middle of the field. This isn’t to say O’Connell won’t be the Raiders’ starting quarterback next season, but if he is, it will take a significant shift in the OC’s scheme and may cut the playbook in half.

UP: Tre Tucker

As mentioned above, Getsy likes to dial up deep shots in the passing game. Fields threw the ball 20 or more yards past the line of scrimmage on 14.1 percent of his attempts last season, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked fifth among qualifying quarterbacks. The year before, Fields was tied for fourth at 16.0 percent, and Rodgers sat at 14.6 percent (fourth) and 13.0 percent (11th) under Getsy.

After running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at least year’s NFL Combine, speed is Tre Tucker’s biggest asset. Of his 331 receiving yards last season, 215 came on deep targets and that’s also how he scored both of his touchdowns. Expect Tucker to have a much bigger role in year two.

DOWN: Jakobi Meyers

On a related note, Jakobi Meyers isn’t the greatest fit in Getsy’s scheme. Meyers does most of his work in the short to intermediate areas of the field and lacks the speed to be a true deep threat with a 4.64 40-time. In five seasons, his average depth of target (ADOT) is 10.8 yards which would have ranked 60th among 102 wideouts in 2023.

In the past, Getsy’s offense has been filled with receivers who can run like DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Tyler Scott as the offensive coordinator has a lot of vertical passing concepts. Also, Adams was much more of an intermediate threat when he previously worked with Getsy, and that’s likely where tight end Michael Mayer will be used as well.

So, Meyers’ role in the offense could be smaller than it was this past season.

UP: Michael Mayer

In the two years before Getsy arrived in Chicago, Bears’ tight end Cole Kmet had 91 catches for 871 yards and two touchdowns. In the two years they worked together, Kmet’s numbers increased significantly with 123 receptions, 1,263 yards and 13 touchdowns. Also, by far the most productive season in tight end Robert Tonyan’s six-year career came in 2020 when he had 52 grabs for 582 yards and 11 scores.

Green Bay didn’t have a tight end who stood out in 2021 individually as Tonyan battled injuries. But he, Mercedes Lewis and Josiah Segura did combine for 66 catches, 663 yards and four touchdowns that year. Clearly, the position is a big part of the offensive coordinator’s system, meaning Mayer should see a much bigger role in 2024.