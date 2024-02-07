Raiders Reacts Survey: What is your confidence in Luke Getsy?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans nationwide. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders kept an offensive coordinator in the building with the signing of Luke Getsy. Getsy came from the Chicago Bears, where he didn't have rave reviews and was a disappointing hire for the fan base.

After losing Kliff Kingsbury because of contract, the Raiders had to move fast to get the offseason going. Getsy does deploy college-style elements to his offense that Pierce has focused on based on the interviews of other candidates. What the Raiders do at quarterback becomes the next hurdle for the team to conquer.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation about their confidence in Luke Getsy. Do Raiders fans feel he can take the offense to the next level? Let us know your thoughts below.