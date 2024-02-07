Raiders add Mike Caldwell to coaching staff

New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce continued to add to his assistant coaching staff, by hiring Mike Caldwell as their run-game coordinator and linebackers coach, according to NFL Media.

Caldwell has been connected to the Raiders in the weeks since Pierce was hired. It had been reported that Caldwell could be a candidate to replace defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had he gotten a head-coaching job.

The #Raiders are hiring former #Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell as run game coordinator and LBs coach, sources say. Caldwell had a bunch of suitors, including the #Eagles, #Bills and #Ravens. Heads to Vegas to join HC Antonio Pierce and DC Patrick Graham. pic.twitter.com/gl2bz9EniD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 7, 2024

Caldwell interviewed for other defensive coordinator jobs before coming to Las Vegas. It’s fair to speculate that Caldwell could be a candidate to take over for Graham on Pierce’s staff should Graham get a head-coaching job in the future.

Caldwell was fired as the defensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the season. Caldwell, 52, spent two seasons in Jacksonville. He’s been an NFL assistant coach since 2008 with stops in Philadelphia, Arizona, the Jets and Tampa Bay before going to Jacksonville.

He replaces Pierce as a linebackers coach in Las Vegas, Like Pierce (and several other of his hires), Caldwell is a former player. He was a linebacker spanning 1993-2003 with six teams.