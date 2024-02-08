Silver Minings: Another chance to celebrate Maxx Crosby

By know, you are all well aware that we take any opportunity to wonder at the marvel that is Maxx Crosby.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ superstar defensive end simply never leaves the field. Recent stats provided by NFL observer Joel Corry illustrate that fact.

Crosby — who, by the way, played much of the season with knee and thumb injuries that both required post-season surgeries —led all NFL defensive lineman in snap counts. He played a whopping 95..41 of the snaps for the Raiders during the 2023 season.

No other defensive lineman got overly close to Crosby’s snap counts.

No edge rusher came close to Maxx Crosby's (Raiders) 95.41% playtime. Aiden Hutchinson (Lions) was 2nd at 90.46%. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) January 26, 2024

In fact, Crosby played more snaps that any defensive lineman in 10 years. He’s astoudning.

Derrick Brown (Panthers) led NFL interior defensive linemen with 88.99% playtime. Christian Wilkins (Dolphins) was next with 80.89%. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) January 26, 2024

This is just another reason why he is one of five finalists to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award Thursday night.

