Raiders quarterback 2024: Baker Mayfield, anyone?

The Las Vegas Raiders have a huge decision looming for the second straight offseason — they must figure out who is going to be their quarterback.

The team is expected to try to upgrade from Aidan O’Connell, who was the starter to end the 2023 season.

The Raiders can either draft a quarterback, trade for one or sign a free agent.

One of the top free agent quarterbacks this offseason will be Baker Mayfield, who has an impressive bounce-back season in 2023 for the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mayfield is not an elite quarterback and he has limitations. But teams can do worse than him and he’s a spunky leader.

Still, the odds are Mayfield will likely re-sign with Tampa Bay. Plus, Mayfield, who turns 29 in April, reportedly may demand a hefty contract. But perhaps he hits the market.

What are your thoughts on a Raiders’ pursuit of Mayfield.