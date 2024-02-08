Super Bowl picks: Who we like in Chiefs-49ers to win Super Bowl 58

Here we are, the finish line.

The Super Bowl marks the end of the 2023 NFL season and the last week of our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition. As always, it’s been a fun ride interacting with Las Vegas Raiders fans, and thank you to those who participated in our competition all season!

If anyone is interested in putting some money on the line for this Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering lines and prop bets for the game as the spread, total and moneylines are listed below.

49ers vs. Chiefs

Spread: SF -2

O/U: 47.5

SF ML: -122

KC ML: +102

As for the Pick’em competition, below is a look at where our writers stand after Conference Championship Weekend.

Bill Williamson 188-96 (66%) Matt Holder 179-105 (63%) Ray Aspuria 167-103 (62%)

Playoffs only:

Ray 9-3 (75%) Bill 9-3 (75%) Matt 8-4 (67%)

All three writers had the same picks during the Conference Championships and we all got burned by the damn Chiefs! I guess that’s what happens when you use wishful thinking as your logic.

Not that it was really in doubt to begin the playoffs, but Bill will take home the writer’s crown and has a chance to double-dip by winning the playoff bracket as well. He has the 49ers and Ray picked the Chiefs, so now the Super Bowl really has some drama to it!

Community Standings

1. Sci-Town MA Raiders 189-95

t2. Dirty Harry 185-99

t2. Chrome&Onyx 185-99

t4. 21Lefty21 183-101

t4. dafe2cat 183-101

t4. Edgaredm08 183-101

7. Alaskan Raida 182-102

t8. torindorn4life 181-103

t8. Mooniac 181-103

t10. Bull City Raider 180-104

t10. Duckman82 180-104

Conference Championship Top Pickers

Bodega Bay Raider 2-0

Cunning Runts 2-0

Just Win Baby 2-0

torindorn4life 2-0

Tyrone Wheatleys Mom 2-0

Running With the Night 2-0

A big congratulations to Sci-Town MA Raiders for officially clinching the outright win in the community standings! It was a tough battle between Sci-Town and Chrome&Onyx all season but a strong finish was enough to give Sci-Town the edge at the end. Meanwhile, Onyx is now in a battle for second place with Dirty Harry and that competition will come down to this weekend as those two are tied heading into the big game.

Also, shout out to the six people listed above who went 2-0 during the Conference Championships!

One last reminder to get your picks in this weekend and may your picks be good! Also, thank you again for a great season and I look forward to having a great offseason with you all as well.